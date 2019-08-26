King Edward V1 Academy in Spilsby performs well in 'tougher' GCSEs

Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby performed well under the new, tougher GCSE exams.

Last year saw the introduction of the new exams in virtually all GCSE subjects. Under the new grading system, 9 – 1 replaces the old A* - G, with a grade 7 equating to an A and a 4 reading across to a C.

King Edward VI Academy students secured grades 9-4 in English and Maths being on a par with the 2018 cohort.

In Finance and the individual science subjects (Biology, Chemistry and Physics) students also did particularly well, with 89% and 67% respectively achieving grade 4 and above.

Overall the performance of students in the BTEC subjects remained strong with 12 students achieving the highest grade (Distinction*) across the four subjects studied. Notably, 80% of students who studied BTEC Child development achieved this grade.

There were some star performances from a number of students:

Byron Barke achieved ten GCSEs at a higher grade, achieving a grade 7 in Maths and Chemistry; grade 6 in Biology, Physics, Geography and History; an A* in Finance; and grade B in further Maths.

Holly Forman secured ten GCSEs at a higher grade, with a grade 8 in Art, a grade 7,6 in combined Science; grade 6s in English Literature and Maths; grade 5s in English Language, Geography and RMT; a Distinction* in Child Development; and a grade C in further Maths. Holly said: “I am overwhelmed by my results. I worked so hard on my studies and it's paid off! I'm going to Skegness Grammar School next.”

Tyas Huck achieved nine GCSEs at a higher grade, gaining a grade 7,6 in combined Science; a grade 6 in History; grade 5s in English Language, English Literature and Maths; a Distinction in Business Studies; and a Distinction* in Sport.

Tyas said: “I am thrilled by my results. I was nervous when I came in but it was so good to hear I did well. I'm coming back here for sixth form.”

James Myhill-Johnson, Headteacher of King Edward VI Academy said: “I am incredibly proud of each and every student who is collecting their results today. These results are the culmination of five years of hard work and dedication from both the students and staff.”

As part of the David Ross Trust Education, King Edward VI Academy is committed to delivering academic excellence. Students also benefit from the Trust’s pioneering enrichment programme, which provides an incredible range of inspirational learning experiences in sport, arts and music. Through an array of exciting opportunities, students are encouraged to develop their passions and discover their talents.

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of the David Ross Education Trust said: “We are hugely proud of King Edward VI Academy’s results. Our schools create rich and exciting learning environments that inspire students to become their confident, academic best. We are committed to giving every child a world class education which helps broaden their horizons, and that ambition is clearly become a reality at King Edward VI Academy.”