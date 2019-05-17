It’s official: Skegness Academy appoints new Principal

Skegness Academy has announced the appointment of Todd Johnson as its new Principal.

Mr Johnson has been at the Academy since January last year and was formerly Deputy Principal prior to taking up the role of Acting Principal following the Easter break.

Working alongside the strong team of staff at Skegness Academy, the Advisory Council and Greenwood Academies Trust, Mr Johnson has demonstrated his commitment and passion to delivering the very best education for all pupils at the Academy and his ability to develop a positive and inclusive culture that encourages pupils to fulfill their potential.

He has also proven his commitment to continuing the acceleration of improvements at Skegness Academy. This progress was praised by Ofsted’s recent visit, confirming that the leadership team and staff are well-placed to build upon the Academy’s solid foundations and maintain its positive trajectory.

Mr Todd said: “I am delighted to be continuing my work with the fantastic pupils and staff as Principal of Skegness Academy. Since joining the Academy, I have worked closely with our pupils, our team of dedicated staff members and our parents to remove barriers to success and support our young people and their drive for achievement.

“I am looking forward to leading further improvements to ensure our school community upholds our high expectations.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “Mr Johnson has done a wonderful job leading Skegness Academy as Acting Principal and I am thrilled with his appointment to the substantive role of Principal. Mr Johnson has played an integral role in leading the school’s improvement, as recognised by Ofsted, and I am confident that under his excellent leadership, the pupils at Skegness Academy will not only be well-prepared to enter the world of work and adulthood, but will be driven by aspiration and poised to grasp every opportunity presented to them.”