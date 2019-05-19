Hogsthorpe teachers are commended at UK education awards

Teachers from Hogsthorpe Primary Academy were said to be ‘over-joyed’ after being commended at a national education awards ceremony.

Teacher Danielle Storey was awarded ‘Primary Academy Teacher of the Year’ by the David Ross Education Trust.

Her nominator described her as ‘inspirational’ - noting how ‘the children in her class hang on her every word’.

They added: “Danielle doesn’t just work her magic within her own classroom though, she also extends her skills beyond.

“She is currently mentoring two sports apprentices in her role as PE lead and provides them with regular support and advice as well as encouraging them to develop their skills further. She is also English lead across the academy and works diligently to ensure that standards are high.”

Speaking about the award, Danielle said: “I was delighted to hear I’d been nominated but to actually win was a huge honour! I love teaching, making a difference to young people’s lives is extremely rewarding. I am very proud to have won the award but even prouder to work for a school and a Trust that is so supportive and values its staff so highly.”

Colleague Rachel Tucker was also ‘overjoyed’ to make it to the final three in the cateogry ‘New Teacher of the Year’.

Rachel has progressed from her former role as teaching assistant, and is currently finishing off her teacher training.

Her nominator noted: “even to the experienced eye, you would not realise she has yet to qualify, with outstanding teaching regularly observed in her classroom.”

Acting head of school, Sharon Landrey added: “We feel very privileged and proud to be a part of the David Ross Education Trust and equally privileged and proud to have Danielle as a part of that team. It was fantastic and readily deserved for Danielle to be recognised in the trust’s inspiration awards winning the Primary Teacher of the Year award.

“Danielle is an inspiration to both the pupils and her colleagues! She is an outstanding teacher and a credit to our academy and to the trust.”