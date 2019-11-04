Hero Jude gets muddy racing in memory of nanna

A Skegness pupil has been praised for competing in a children's Race For Life event in memory of his nanna.

Jude Pickworth, a Year 3 pupil of the Richmond School, took part in Lincoln;s Pretty Middy Kids Race, raising a staggering £1,640 for Cancer Research.

Jude Pickworth with his dad, Scott.

Jude, aged seven, was accompanied by his father, Scott Pickworth, who explained he wanted to compete in memory of his nanna, Mrs Jennifer Pickworth.

His original target of £200 was exceeded very early, thanks to all of his family and friends.

Jude said: "I wanted to do the race to help beat cancer and make my Nanna in heaven laugh at me covered in mud!!”

"My favourite part was when I climbed the very high tower slide and rang the bell at the finish line.”

Neile Hannah, Jude’s mum, said: "The loss of Jude’s beloved Nanna has been such a hard and devastating time for him, his dad and their family.

"We speak about her daily and my job for Jude is to keep her memory in his heart and thoughts forever.

"For how young he is, he truly is my hero running in the pretty mudder with such pride and to raise a massive amount of money to help beat cancer makes me so happ.

"To witness him ring the bell at the finishing line with all his family that adore him was bittersweet.

"A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the size of his heart.

"I know his Nanna Jen is his guardian angel and will live on through her superstar Jude."

Year 3 teacher Miss Alice Tong is very proud of Jude. She said: "He has shown enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and commitment during his recent fundraising event."