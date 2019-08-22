GCSE results: Alford grammar school students celebrates fantastic results

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, have once again gained excellent GCSE results this year - with almost a third of pupils gaining nine or more of the top grades of 7-9 (A*/A) and a quarter of all grades at 9/8 (A*).

Head teacher, Angie Francis, said: “With all of the new changes to the GCSE courses now in place, it has been a challenging few years.

“It is pleasing that our students are accessing the very top grade and enjoying the challenges that this provides.

“There are some fantastic results, reflecting the dedication of students and staff. They have been a great year group to work with.

“Most students have a strong foundation for their future studies and I wish them much success in the future as they move on to their A Level studies.

“We also look forward to welcoming students from other schools to our outstanding sixth form.”

Some of the students (representing 25% of the year group) whose results particularly stand out are:

Charles Allis 3 x 9, 4 x 8 and 3 x 7

Emily Barker 2 x 9, 5 x 8 and 2 x7

Oli Betteridge 5 x 9, 2 x 8 and 1 x7

Aimee Blows 2 x 9, 5 x 8 and 4 x 7

Fergus Bluff 1 x 9, 5 x 8 and 3 x 7

Eleanor Collingwood 5 x 8 and 6 x 7

Tim Cook 4 x 9, 5 x 8 and 2 x 7

India Firth 6 x 9, 4 x 8 and 1 x 7

Lottie Fry 5 x 9 and 6 x 7

Sophie Gatenby 7 x 9 and 5 x 8

Dani Grantham 5 x 8 and 5 x 7

Daisy Holt 1 x 9, 5 x 8 and 3 x 7

Jack Leverton 6 x 9, 3 x 8 and 1 x 7

Lara Lewis 8 x 9, 3 x 8 and 1 x 7

Emma Norridge 1 x 9, 5 x 8 and 4 x 7

Georgina Oliver 2 x 9, 3 x 8 and 7 x 7

Macey Stables 8 x 9, 3 x 8 and 1 x 7

Sadie Stevenson 7 x 8 and 2 x 7

Leilani Sydenham 3 x 9, 3 x 8 and 5 x 7

Hannah Webster 6 x 8 and 4 x 7

Phoebe Willey 7 x 8 and 3 x 7

Teddy Young 4 x 9, 4 x 8 and 3 x 7