Double celebrations for Partney school

Pupils at Partney Primary School had a double celebration when they broke up for the holidays.

As well as being last day for Year 6 Leavers, the school celebrated its recent ‘Good’ Ofsted Grading.

Pupils and parents marked the day together with a special leavers’ assembly in the morning, followed by a tree planning ceremony, hosted by outgoing Governor Anthony Atkinson.

Then parents and pupils making a now traditional visit to the Partney coffee morning, held in the village hall every Friday.

In the afternoon, a church service was held in St Nicholas Church, led bythe Rev. Teresa McLaughlin. Children reflected on their time at Partney and passed on some helpful advice for the next generation starting in September including: “Make the most of your time.” “You will make friends forever” and “ everyone will always support you in good times and in bad”.

The last day of term coincided with the publication of Partney Primary School’s Ofsted Report, in which they were given the grading of ‘Good’ across all areas.

The inspector said that, “teachers have consistently high expectations of pupils” and “the quality of work in pupils’ books is good in all year groups and across a range of subjects. This reflects pupils’ pride in their work and their positive attitudes to learning”.

The school was also pleased that its Early Years’ Provision, including its new Pre-school, was described as having “large well-resourced indoor and outdoor areas in which staff provide high- quality activities to promote children’s development in all areas of learning.”

Head teacher, Mrs Sue Kay, is delighted and said that it was the result of lots of hard work and dedication by all the staff at the school. She said: “All the pupils, staff and parents were rightly proud of the result.!”