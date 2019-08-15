A-LEVEL RESULTS: Top results for Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford

An Alford grammar school is celebrating after achieving 100 per cent success for students gaining three passes.

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar saw some outstanding results, and over a quarter of grades were A*/A.

Students celebrate their A-levels at Queen Elizabeths Grammar in Alford.

Last year’s results placed the school top in the county and this consistently high standard has been sustained over many years.

Headteacher, Angie Francis, said: “I congratulate the students on their results and thank the staff for their hard work.

"I do have concerns about the increasing trend for universities to make unconditional offers, which can lead to lower grades, but they reduce the pressure on students at this demanding

stage in their education.

"I wish all of our students much success and happiness in their future endeavours.”

There were many individual success stories. Particularly impressive results were attained by:

Frances Bates – 2 A*s and 1 A

Hugo Fry – 4 A*s (and top grades in Oxbridge STEP papers for Maths)

Freddie Lawie – 3 A*s and 1 A

Sid Morris – 3 A*s and 1 A (and top grades in Oxbridge STEP papers for Maths)

Jessica Norridge – 3 A*s and 1 A

Orla Parr – 2 A*s and 1 A

Darcie Radford – 4 A*s