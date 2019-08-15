A-LEVEL RESULTS: King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby

'Preparation, persistence, perseverance and hard work' have paid off, with an impressive set of A-Level results at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby.

Sixth form students at the Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust are celebrating after receiving their long-awaited results today.

Mrs Penny Prince, Head of Sixth Form at King Edward VI Academy, said “I would like to congratulate all our students in both year groups on their well deserved success and achievements, I am very proud of them. There are no secrets to success it’s the result of preparation, persistence, perseverance and hard work and here at King Edward VI Academy it is a joint effort, a partnership between the students and the staff. This is a very exciting time for our students, who take with them our warmest good wishes for the next step of their journey, I am sure they will go on to accomplish great things. To our students: you are one step closer to your dreams enjoy what you do and success will follow!

The students and staff celebrated as they started arriving at the school this morning and opening their envelopes. Louis Croves who received Distinction in Business Studies, Distinction in Sport and B in Finance, was thrilled with his results. Louis said “I am happy with my results as they are better than I expected. I will now continue to work on becoming a successful sports coach.”

Another student, Chloe Harpham who received Distinction in Business Studies, Merit in Sport and B in Finance, was overwhelmed with her results as she is preparing to study Law at Lincoln University.

Amongst those celebrating was also Joe Wattam who achieved Distinction in Business Studies; Merit in Sport and a B in Finance. Joe said “Unexpectedly good results! Looking forward to taking a year out and exploring the different opportunities that can further my progression.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said “Today marks a new chapter in our students’ lives as they get ready for university, further education or step into their first job. Our mission is to broaden the horizons of young people through a world-class education. We are thrilled with our results this year and our students are outstanding young people who are a great credit to their local community and we wish them well.”