£9800 award to help Skegness Grammar School make music in radio project

Skegness Grammar School’s music department is celebrating after receiving almost £9800 from the National Lottery to create a community radio and podcast station to help put the resort on the ‘musical map’.

The funding will support the development of a new community radio and podcast station.

As SGS is based in a coastal town, it has a genuine concern for educational challenges faced by our community.

As such, the school often uses extracurricular programmes to open our doors to local young people and groups who have high aspirations but limited opportunities nearby to develop.

The school will also be working with several local schools in order to challenge social disadvantage.

The Skegness area has a large number of children in receipt of Pupil Premium support, who experience significant financial barriers to accessing extra-curricular activities.

This funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will allow SGS to increase the opportunities in providing more accessible arts/creative activities and boost engagement with the local community.

It will allow the school to expand its creative offer and develop an underutilised space into a new local resource, giving hundreds of young people and community groups in Skegness opportunities to learn new skills and passions they would not typically have access to, thus helping them to fulfil their potential in later life.

Alex Green, Director of Music, said:: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Skegness Grammar School and the local community. We are very proud to have secured this funding and look forward to starting work on the studio building project.

"This enhances our curriculum and extracurricular offer in Music and helps to secure the department as one of the beacons of musical excellence in Lincolnshire.

"We cannot wait to invite the local community to come and work with us in this brilliant new facility."