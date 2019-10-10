Which Skegness-area pubs are featured in the Good Beer Guide 2020?

A host of pubs in the Skegness area have been included in the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The best-selling beer and pub guide is put together by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) consumer organisation based on the recommendations of members.

Making the cut in and around Skegness are:

* The Admiral Benbow, Chapel St Leonards

* Batemans Brewery Visitor Centre, Wainfleet

* The Bell Hotel, Burgh le Marsh

* The Countryman, Ingoldmells,

* Railway Tavern, Aby

* The Seathorne Arms, Skegness

* The Vine Hotel, Skegness

Each listing in its Good Beer Guide publication carries details of pub opening hours, food offerings, beer gardens, accommodation, transport links, pub history, disabled access and facilities for families.