VIDEO: Lili's Ices of Ingoldmells celebrates National Doughnut Week

It's a tradition loved by generations of families visiting the Lincolnshire coast.

Who doesn't enjoy the aroma of freshly sizzling doughnuts, sprinkled with lashings of granulated sugar when they are golden?

Lili Biddall (left) of Lili's Ices, gets a little help from her mum, Maria.

Store bought doughnuts oozing a splodge of jam just wouldn't be the same as a warm bag of Britain's favourite seaside treat when walking along the prom.

To mark National Doughnut Week, the Standard went out in search of what makes the perfect doughnut.

We found Lili's Ices opposite the Beachcomber family pub at Jackson’s Corner in Ingoldmells - a brand new business along the coast..

The kiosk next to the dog friendly beach owned by the Beachcomber, and on the Coastal Path, has only been open a month and is already a magnet for visitors with a sweet tooth.

Lili#s Ices at Jackson's Corner in Ingoldmells.

Its 19-year-old owner Lili Biddall has been helping from an early age at the family businesses, including the Beachcomber and the Vine Hotels in Skegness and Chapel St Leonards.

"I used to help out at weekends and the holidays, but since leaving school four years ago I've done a bit of everything, including bar work and the kitchen.

"Dad has encouraged me to learn all parts of the business, but this year I wanted something of my own.

"The kiosk is completely new and I'm having fun with all the doughnut creations."

Just three of the specials on sale at Lili's Ices at Jackson's Corner in Ingoldmells.

And the secret of a good doughnut? "Fresh batter made light and fluffy- cooked in fresh, hot fat," said Lili.

"We make our own ice-cream, too, and you can tell with the flavours.

"So far the special doughnuts have gone down really well but we will make anything people want and we are always experimenting with new ideas."

We sampled three of the specials - mint aero, unicorn and Nuttella - all equally delicious and incredibly naughty with ice-cream, unicorn fruit loops, sauce, mint Aero balls, Nuttella, nuts and sauce.

You can sample them and more every weekend and then every day in the school holidays.