TV exposure for pet food business

A pet food manufacturers near Boston has enjoyed exposure in homes across the country as part of a Channel 4 series.

Laughing Dog, part of Fold Hill Foods, of Old Leake, was featured on the broadcaster’s Food Unwrapped programme last Monday.

The team behind the show visited the family-run bakery in April as part of a documentary to understand the differences between cat food and dog food.

Presenter Kate Quilton was taken on a tour of the site’s dog food operation, looking at fresh ingredients, mixing, the rolling of dough, and creation of kibbles.

Kate Tarrant, marketing manager, said: “Laughing Dog was delighted to be involved in the programme.

“We grow our own barley on the farm and make all our dry food here ourselves from start to finish. We openly show our customers our farm on our social feeds, so inviting a film crew into the bakery was great for demonstrating our transparency as a brand.

“The Food Unwrapped team were a delight to work with – and it made everyone’s day that we even managed to get our vintage bakery van on camera too!”

The business is one of the few pet food manufacturers in the UK to oven bake its entire range of dog food from start to finish.

It has been making dog food on its family farm for three generations.

Ben Mankertz, commercial manager, said: “It was great to be given the chance to demonstrate oven-baking as a process – as most of the UK’s dog food is extruded, baking is certainly a very unique way of making dog food.

“We were keen to show Kate Quilton how ‘humanised’ the process was; not too far away from how you bake biscuits at home, albeit on a larger scale!”

The episode is available to watch at channel4.com