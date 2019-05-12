Tips on employing seasonal workers - and free breakfast too

The right way to employ seasonal staff and the rights of workers hired for the summer will be outlined during a free breakfast seminar in Skegness.

Katie Davies, a partner at Wilkin Chapman solicitors and leading authority on employment law, is a keynote speaker at the Caravan Park and Leisure Seminar, which will be held from 7.30am until 10am on Wednesday, May 22 at Southview Leisure Park.

She will outline recent case law, which has set an important precedent with regards to the gig economy and self-employed workers’ rights – ruling that self-employed individuals in one incident were entitled to additional rights.

This comes at the same time as the implementation of the Good Work Plan which came out of the Government’s Taylor Review and will see further protection for workers, with those coming through agencies and on zero hours contracts being a focus. Brexit, when and if it takes place, will also see changes, with Parliament committed to aligning new policies with present EU regulations.

“There is little doubt that the need for seasonal workers hits a peak in our coastal resortsduring the summer, and it is important that managers and owners of businesses understand the full implications of hiring such employees. By acting in the correct way initially, these businesses will be respected by those who work for them, but also protect themselves in the event of any issues that arise,” explained Katie.

Katie will be joined at the seminar by her colleague Adam Aisthorpe, a Senior solicitor who will talk about succession planning for SMEs and family businesses, with the tourism industry in mind.

“Travel and tourism are key areas for Wilkin Chapman, and we have a wealth of advice and knowledge that we can offer to both new and existing clients with regards to planning for the future – something that should be a key part of anyone’s business,” said Adam.

Also presenting are representatives from Duncan & Toplis Accountants and Barclays – offering advice on a wide range of topics including social media, tax issues for caravan park owners and payroll.

To register for a free space at the event go to www.wilkinchapman.co.uk/events