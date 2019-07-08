Time to nominate your top business in Skegness

Nominations are now being accepted for the Skegness Business Awards.

A rallying cry to nominate or be nominated was sent out to businesses in the Skegness and the surrounding area from the award sponsors as they met at the RNLI lifeboat station on Tower Esplanade to open the 2019 awards.

Skegness Area Business Chamber, which promotes the awards, chose the beach location as the perfect backdrop to celebrate the Wellbeing Category that triumphed as the Overall Winner last year.

Phoenix fitness have been transforming lives through their fitness and health programmes and Jack Johnson the owner of the health club, said. “Winning the top prize at the Skegness Business Awards has had us grinning with delight and made us all the more determined in everything we do to help our customers achieve their fitness goals.

"I urge every business to enter the Skegness Business Awards for the business benefits you get from the process.”

The 2019 Awards have some new categories and sponsors. Paul Dixon, Chair of Chamber, said: “Business is a broad area but we have tried to ensure that there is a category suited to

everyone.

"We definitely want to recognise the contribution of the whole Skegness business community for their hard work and commitment to our town.”

The public vote this year will focus on The Attraction of the Year.

Voting for that category will open on Friday, July. 19. The closing date for other entries is September 25 and the grand awards presentation will be held on November 29

The categories and sponsors are:-

Customer Care – Stagecoach

Industrial Firm of the Year - Duncan & Toplis

Retailer of the Year – Kirks Quality Foods

Best New Business – Royal Hotel

Food & Drink Award – Insight for Knowledge

Health & Beauty Award – Fix Auto Skegness

Community Award – Roman Bank Bingo

Green Award – Sid Dennis & Sons

Visitor Attraction of the Year (Public Web Vote)

Best Accommodation – Design & Print

More information can be found on the awards website. www.skegnessbusinessawards.co.uk