Teenage councillor calls on PM to visit and invest in Skegness

You might think Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be a little too busy to worry about Skegness.

But the town’s youngest councillor, Billy Brookes, is losing no time in putting forward a motion to invite Mr Johnson to the resort to explore the issues facing the coast and people who live and work here.

Eighteen-year-old Coun Brookes, who has just left Skegness Academy after passing his A-levels to join the family cafe and kiosk businesses, will address town councillors as follows:

“The motion is that we as Skegness Town Council send an invitation to our new Prime Minister the Rt Hon Boris Johnson to come and visit the town to look at our infrastructure and poor transport links to see if the Government would be willing invest money into our coastal area to help improve our offer to our guests and so help the economy of our wonderful town.”

Seconded by Coun Ady Findley, Coun Brookes said he was inspired to invite Mr Johnson to Skegness following the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Pilgrim Hospital to announce £1.8bn funding for the NHS.

Coun Brookes, who won seats on Skegness Town Council and East lindsey District Council standing for Skegness Urban District Society who made no secret of the fact he didn’t want to be driven away from Skegness because of lack of job prospects, said: “We realise with Brexit Mr Johnson has quite a few things on at the moment, but everyone knows if you want something doing you ask a busy man.

“The last bank holiday was busy, but businesses along the coast have had a mixed season in spite of the current level of investment.

“It was good seeing Mr Johnson announcing more money for the NHS and police, but the coast wants it too – and after seeing him at Boston we’d like to invite him to Skegness, too.”

The motion will be read at the meeting of Skegness Town Council which starts at the Town Hall tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm.