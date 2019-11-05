Skegness Pier electrician retires after 25 years

Andrew Livesey with with directors Chris Paine and Carolyn Wilkinson.

Skegness Pier director Carolyn Wilkinson was delighted to present Andrew Livesey with a hamper for his service working for the family business.

Over the years Andrew has done extensive electrical work at Skegness Pier, The North Shore Hotel, The Vine Hotel, Coinsville and Copperama Amusement Arcades and Paignton Pier in Devon.

Andrew is now looking forward to his retirement and spending quality time with his wife and family.