Skegness Pier electrician retires after 25 years
A Skegness entertainment centre which hit the jackpot when they employed an electrician have finally said farewell to him after 25 years.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:55 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 3:56 pm
Skegness Pier director Carolyn Wilkinson was delighted to present Andrew Livesey with a hamper for his service working for the family business.
Over the years Andrew has done extensive electrical work at Skegness Pier, The North Shore Hotel, The Vine Hotel, Coinsville and Copperama Amusement Arcades and Paignton Pier in Devon.
Andrew is now looking forward to his retirement and spending quality time with his wife and family.
He is pictured with directors Chris Paine and Carolyn Wilkinson.