Skegness cheese company releases new limited-edition cheddar for Christmas

Christmas Pudding Cheddar is launching just in time for the festive period.

Founded in 2012 by Emma and Stuart Colclough, The Chuckling Cheese Company sells a wide range of cheeses and other artisan products including chutneys, sweet treats and alcoholic beverages.

Their range also includes vegan products and gifting hampers.

Couples can also celebrate their wedding with a cheese celebration cake.

Emma Colclough, director at The Chuckling Cheese Company, said: ‘We are really excited to launch this new cheese. This Christmas Pudding cheese brings all the festive flavours!

It tastes just like a classic Christmas pudding with notes of cinnamon, sweet fruit and a hint of brandy.

If you weren’t in the Christmas Spirit before you will be after trying this!’

The cheddar will be available online and, in their stores now.