Skegness Business Awards finalists are unveiled

Skegness Business Awards has announced the 2019 finalists ahead of judging
The public vote for the Attraction of the Year remains open until October 31, with voting through the Business Awards website.
From a strong field the judges identified just three businesses in each category.
Selected on the basis of their written applications, the businesses are those which demonstrated features closest to the judging criteria.
This is the fifth year that the awards will celebrate the best of business in our area.
Past winners and finalists have seen the benefit of their success not just in increased sales but in the boost to owners and staff alike.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday, November 29, at the Southview Hotel. The awards are promoted by the Skegness
Business Area Chamber and supported by the sponsoring firms of each of the categories.
Finalists are (sponsors in brackets):-
Customer Care (Stagecoach)
People First Mobility
RC Financial Ltd;
Digbys Pets & Aquatics
Industrial Firm of the Year (Duncan & Toplis)
W.A.F Electrical
Micronclean
LJ Fairburn & Son
Retailer of the Year (Kirks Quality Foods)
Digbys Pets & Aquatics
Vernon Interiors
Seacroft Mobility
Best New Business (Royal Hotel)
Superior Decking
Event Box
Taylors Hair Studio
Food & Drink Award (Insight for Knowledge)
Trawlers Catch
The Elysium
Indulgence Coffee Shop
Health& Beauty Award (Fix Auto Skegness)
Bella Beauty
Mavericks Hair Salon
AG Injury & Rehabilitation Ltd;
Community Award (Roman Bank Bingo)
Skegness Football Club
Coastal Sound
Seagull Recycling
Green Award (Sid Dennis & Sons)
Marina Fish & Chips
Taylors Hair Studio
Seagull Recycling
Best Accommodation (Click Ink Design & Print)
Sycamore Farm Ltd
Ingoldmells Holidays
Beach Cottage Anderby
To take part in the public vote for Visitor Attraction of the Year 2019 visit here.