Skegness-based cheese retailer spreads operation wider with opening of two new kiosks

A Skegness-based retailer has expanded its UK operation with the opening of two new kiosks.

The Chuckling Cheese Company now has a presence at the intu Merry Hill shopping centre, in Briery Hill, near Dudley, and the intu Metrocentre shopping centre, near Gateshead.

They are the business’ fourth and fifth kiosks, following on from others in Derby, Nottingham, and Manchester. Alongside these, it has stores in Skegness’ Hildreds Centre, Middlesborough, and Doncaster.

The Chuckling Cheese Company was founded by Emma and Stuart Coclough in 2012. As the name suggests, it specialises in cheeses, but also sells other artisan products.

Emma, director, said: “We are super excited to have opened two new kiosks this month.

“The customers at the Merry Hill centre were very welcoming towards us last year on our three-month stay before Christmas and our products went down extremely well. We are happy this time to have returned as a permanent fixture.

“Our fifth Kiosk at intu Metrocentre is a new and exciting venture for us. We have never had an outlet in this area before, so we are enjoying meeting new customers and introducing them to our great products and to our company.”