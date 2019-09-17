Season’s ‘gratings’ – Skegness business unveils cheese Advent calendar

Season’s ‘gratings’, ‘gouda’ tidings, and feliz nav-‘edam’! A Skegness-based retailer has unveiled a cheese Advent calendar.

The Chuckling Cheese Company has expanded its festive range with a cheesy spin on a festive favourite.

It follows numerous requests from costumers for such a product, the business says.

Emma Colclough, director at The Chuckling Cheese Company, said: “The last two years we have been inundated with requests for a good quality cheese Advent calendar, so this year we have decided to make one. We are bringing out this new calendar filled with 24 days of cheese heaven for our customers.”

The Advent calendar features eight flavours of cheddar, including its best-selling cheeses such as its Botanist Gin and Tonic cheddar and Black as Coal (charcoal-infused cheese), along with one limited edition festive cheese, which the business is keeping under wraps for now.

The calendar is limited in stock, so customers are encouraged to pre-order theirs as soon as possible.

It can be pre-ordered online at chucklingcheese.co.uk, where customers can also see the flavours included, in store, or via telephone.