Scheme in East Lindsey to help elderly stay fit and in their own homes

East Lindsey District Council has become the first local authority to join a growing movement to become more age-friendly.

It has pledged its commitment to be a member of the UK Network of Age-friendly Communities.

In conjunction with the Centre for Better Ageing, the programme looks to foster healthy and active ageing making it possible for people to continue to stay in their homes, participate in the activities they value, and contribute to their communities, for as long as possible.

The membership includes a seat on the Steering Group with other national organisations including Manchester, Leeds, London and Scotland. As a network member, East Lindsey District Council is able to access a range of support and learn best practice to provide appropriate and innovative solutions, allowing greater scope for multi-agency collaboration to help reduce crisis demand on services.

Anna Dixon, Chief Executive of Centre for Ageing Better, said: “We’re delighted to welcome East Lindsey as the first district council to join the UK Network of Age-friendly Communities. East Lindsey has joined a growing movement of cities, counties, towns and city regions across the UK who are committed to putting older people at the heart of plans to make their place one where people are able to live healthy and active later lives.

“We look forward to working alongside East Lindsey to ensure that people are in safe, accessible homes, have the opportunity to stay in fulfilling work and live in connected communities, and where importantly, no one misses out on enjoying a good later life.”

East Lindsey has a residential population of 26% of over 65’s increasing year on year and they make up an important part of the economy for the district. Services and policies that meet the needs of residents are essential and are a long-term commitment of East Lindsey District Council. This assurance to the over 65 population kicked off in 2015 when East Lindsey District Council joined the national ageing programme with Community Lincs TED (Talk, Eat, Drink), which is already delivering a range of local initiatives to reduce loneliness and isolation for older people in East Lindsey.

Portfolio Holder for Better Ageing at East Lindsey District Council, Councillor William Gray, commented: “This is impressive news for the residents of East Lindsey. Becoming a member of the Network builds on the excellent legacy of TED and creates a positive transition when the project concludes in 2021, which will enable the important work to be continued in preparing communities to age better. It is imperative our residents are part of this journey and their input will be beneficial in informing our strategies and projects.”

Together, East Lindsey District Council and Community Lincs TED Ageing Better in East Lindsey programme, have formed a unique partnership and are working towards achieving Age-friendly Community status for the East Lindsey District as recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities.

Gail Jackson, CEO of Community Lincs, said: "We are thrilled that our collaboration with ELDC to create an Age-friendly Community is being recognised nationally. Membership of the Age-friendly Communities Network will enable us to share learning and best practice with other communities whilst support us to progress our work towards East Lindsey becoming the first Age-friendly district in the UK."

The Chief Executive of Age UK Lindsey, Andy Storer, said: “Age UK Lindsey welcomes the commitment of East Lindsey District Council and TED towards making East Lindsey a vibrant and resilient community, where older people can develop their interests and aspirations and make later life a fulfilling and enjoyable experience. Age-friendly places are essential for our ageing population and as a local charity for older people, Age UK Lindsey welcomes this exciting development and will support TED and East Lindsey District Council in whatever way we can”.

To find out more about age-friendly services in the district, TED issue a monthly newsletter that can be signed up to at ted@communitylincs.com