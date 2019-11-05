Pub in Skegness wins Loo of the Year award

The Red Lion pub in Skegness has been awarded for the standard of its toilets.

The Red Lion in Lumley Road has been awarded a platinum rating in the in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019. by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Red Lion, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Abbey Gibb.

Abbey said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2019 managing director, Mike Bone, said: "The toilets at The Red Lion have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.