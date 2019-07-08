Proud day as cafe opens in Skegness - creating 15 jobs

Fans of a certain High street beverage will be thrilled to learn it is now available here in Skegness.

CAFÉ Magna with Costa’s ‘Proud to Serve’ brand and its authentic stone-baked pizzas has opened its doors in Skegness…and there’s more to come with its accompanying Altitude44 high wire attraction just weeks away from completion.

Some of the first customers enjoying a cuppa at the new Cafe Magna in Skegness.

The high-quality eatery, entered off Compass Gardens, seats 48 people inside with a take-away hatch for people to enjoy snacks poolside – the entertainment complex’s heated outdoor pool is on the same site.

Creating up to 15 jobs, the venue is also serving pastries, paninis, ice creams, a range of soft drinks, with an alcohol licence to follow. Its ‘green’ policy also sees no plastic straws served with drinks at the venue and recycled packaging.

Café Magna is a complete redevelopment of the old kiosk that previously existed on the leisure and entertainment complex, which incorporates the popular heated outdoor pool, the refurbished fitness suite and the Embassy Theatre with its new VIP Upstairs at Embassy venue.

The site is also home to the best new attraction on the east coast for the summer of 2019.

Standing at 21-metres high, Altitude44 is the largest urban high wire in the UK and is scheduled to open in early August as part of this growing leisure complex, which is managed by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture with support from its partners at East Lindsey District Council.

The Trust, East Lindsey’s premier providers of leisure and fitness experiences, and the council has investment more than £1 million into both Café Magna and Altitude44 and is confident that together they will provide an irresistible entertainment experience for the whole family – with the other Magna Vitae attractions on the same site too.

Magna Vitae’s Chief Executive Mark Humphreys said: “Our aim in everything that we do is living by our ethos to help visitors and local residents to look great, feel great and live a great life and what we are now offering in Skegness completely reflects that, with our fitness venue, pools, theatre, new café and wonderful new high wire. These are exciting times.”

As a not-for-profit trust, Magna Vitae took charge of the fitness suites and Embassy, formerly owned by the council, four years ago and has developed them for a wide range of leisure and fitness experiences for all the family. The two new attractions are further enhancing the Trust’s reputation to work with the council and other partners to provide revenue-generating attractions, with profits re-invested into the local community.

It also runs the popular Arts Council England-backed SO Festival, which takes place this year on August 30, 31 and September 1 in Mablethorpe and Skegness.