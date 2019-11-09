Pedestrian crossing in Skegness to get upgrade

The project is expected to be completed by Friday, December 6

Works are due to begin on the crossing on Grand Parade on Monday, November 18, and will see the current system replaced with new-and-improved equipment. The team will also be replacing the tactile paving at the crossing.

During the works, the road will remain open, with a temporary crossing put in place for pedestrians.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday, December 6, subject to favourable weather.

Anthony Gent, principal engineer – traffic signals, said: "The existing signals are coming to the end of their life and it's important that we get them replaced to avoid them failing.

"One of the benefits of the new equipment is that it's much more energy efficient, which will help reduce our carbon footprint and running costs.

"The road will remain open during the works, so that should help minimise the disruption.