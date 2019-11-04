Message in a time capsule buried at community centre site in Skegness

A time capsule was buried by pupils from the Viking School in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Youngsters from The Viking School handpicked items to mark the construction of the eagerly awaited new Tower Gardens Community Building.

The time capsule burial was organised by Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson, who are delivering the building for Skegness Town Council via the Scape Regional Construction framework.

A ceremony took place in Tower Gardens on Wednesday, attended by representatives from G F Tomlinson and Skegness Town Council, as well as Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt and both pupils and staff from The Viking School.

The time capsule buried in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Letters composed by the pupils detailing why they love Skegness and describing what they believe the future has to offer for their town have been included within the capsule, alongside modern-day items they believed represented the proud history and heritage of their coastal hometown.

Two iconic pin badges were also donated by Skegness Town Council; one depicting the well-known Jolly Fisherman and another being a former mayor’s pin badge featuring the town council’s crest.

The time capsule will now be left untouched for 100 years, before future generations are able to unearth its contents and discover the treasured items preserved for them by the community of Skegness over a century ago.

The £1.6 million project is due for completion in early 2020, and will create a centrally located, mixed-use community building which is fully accessible and safe for local residents of all ages and abilities.

Tower Gardens park is deemed an important and integral location for the local community in Skegness, with a vast heritage spanning 140 years. The new development will pay tribute to the history of the site and former pavilion building, as well as bringing a new lease of life to the park and creating a safe and modern mixed-use space for all to enjoy.

Craig Stopper, Framework Construction Manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “Works at Tower Gardens are progressing exceptionally well, and we are drawing closer to the long-waited completion of the building early next year.

“The time capsule is the perfect way to mark the development and celebrate the construction with local schoolchildren who will benefit from the facilities in the future. We look forward to its completion and seeing the positive impact the new building will have on the area once complete.”

Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt, added: “Skegness Town Council would like to thank The Viking School for its support in filling of our time capsule which will be buried to recall this time when our new Community Building was built. With each passing day the building gets closer to completion and as time marches on changing everything around, this time capsule will capture a special moment for us to remember.

“This time capsule will give the opportunity for future generations to remember Skegness, the people living here and the things that are important to our young people. Hopefully, future school pupils will be able to use what it contains for their social history studies.”