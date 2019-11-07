Meeting to discuss £25m funding for Skegness and Mablethorpe

A meeting is to be held to pave the way to securing 25 million funding for Skegness. and Mablethorpe.

Skegness is among 100 towns, including Mablethorpe, across England that will receive extra funding from the from the Stronger Towns Fund to boost opportunities across the country and ensure each town looks towards the future with renewed optimism.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Communities Secretary have invited both seaside towns to develop ambitious and innovative plans to boost the local economy - .and on Monday East Lindsey District Council is holding a meeting at a central location in Alford to discuss who should be invited onto the board which will put forward those proposals.

The plans will receive up to £25 million of the Prime Minister’s £3.6 billion Stronger Towns Fund, which will ensure that towns are getting the improved transport and broadband connectivity that they need to create more jobs.

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, who had welcomed the funding, told members of Skegness Town Council on Wednesday the funding could help deliver projects identified in the Foreshore Masterplan and hopefully this funding means we’ll be able to deliver on even more of these.

"The time frame is really tight with a town readiness form to be completed by next Wednesday," Coun Kirk explained.

"Once the town board is in place it will have to come up with evidence based projects. They have to create growth, inclusion, connectivity and tackle deprivation.

"If people want a cycle path, for instance, you would have to show evidence there is a need for one."

The project has to be business led but the board could include councillors from ELDC, town and county councils, as well as local businesses and event schools.