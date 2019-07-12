Meet the animals at new Jollyes pet store in Skegness

A grand opening event is taking place at the new Jollyes Pet Superstore in Skegness later this month

Customers are already taking advantage of the 50% off Spa package for pooches at the new store at the Quora Retail Park, in Burgh Road - and the event will be the perfect opportunity to meet the animals now on sale there.

Store manager Jenny Hunt said: "W are super excited to now offer customers the opportunity to take home a furry friend, coldblooded companion or squawking sidekick.

"Our friendly staff will always be available to offer advice and guidance on your purchase and subsequent aftercare, ensuring that both pet and owner are supported and happy."

The new store uses 40 years of expertise to offer pet lovers in Skegness and the surrounding area a superb range of products, accessories, support and expert advice for pets and their owners, including the new pamper and groom experience, The Spa.

The purpose-built state-of-the-art facility, provides a range of packages to suit every pet’s looks and every owner’s budget. As well as this, The Spa also ensures pets are happy, hygienic and healthy, leaving their owners with peace of mind and free of the stress of having to bathe them at home.

Complimenting this is a range of customer service offerings. This includes the Jollyes price match, available in all stores nationwide, guaranteeing that the price you pay in a Jollyes store is the lowest in the local area.

Enhancing this will be the new Jollyes Pet Club, the perfect way to turn your purchases into special offers and discounts, with customers able to apply for this both instore and online. Once you and your pet have finished shopping, the store offers both a free click and collect and carry to car service.

Supporting local communities is equally as important as delivering unbeatable customer service.

All new staff for Jollyes Skegness have been recruited locally, with the rigorous training they have undergo providing invaluable career skills development. Alongside this, the store is delighted to support several animal welfare charities in the Skegness area.

The Grand Opening Event on Saturday, July 27, with loads of special offers, talks and displays. The Spa deal can be booked until July 31.