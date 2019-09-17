Major trade show in Skegness is relaunched bigger and better

A major trade show for the east coast is being rebranded to reflect the extensive services it now offers.

East Lincs Expo is set to be launched in February next year following 36 years as the popular Caterex show.

Still a one-stop destination for anyone in the hospitality industry looking to stock up for the 2020 season, a number of talks are also planned covering topics such as legal issues, social media and tourism.

The show attracts hundreds of customers from a wide area, stretching along the coast as well as inland, many of which give accommodation providers and restaurants an early season boost by staying in the town.

""Since Caterex started 37 years ago the show has changed from just offering catering suppliers for B&Bs and hotels, said David Leetham of Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA).,

"For our next event, as well as the regular stands, we are looking to cater for businesses wanting more eco-friendly products and foods for special dietary needs, including gluten free and vegan.

"There will still be a wide variety of food and drink, but there will also be so much more to cover every need for B&Bs, hotels, cafes and pubs - right down to flooring."

Mike Bradberry, chairman of Sechwa, said: "We are extremely excited for the future of East Lincs Expo, which we believe will bring the show into the 2020s.

"The new name reflects it is something for the whole of the East Coast and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new."

SECHWA has around 80 members and also runs a Rest Assured grading service that has been expanded to both static and touring caravan parks.

To celebrate the first year of East Lincs Expo, there are special offers on stand prices.

A new East Lincs Expo website - www.eastlincs-expo.com - is due to be launched this week and trade bookings are now being taken. For more details call SECHWHA at their offices in the Town Hall on 01754 767300.