Major new business park plans bring jobs boost for Skegness

Exciting plans are set to create 80 new jobs at a major new business park in Skegness.

Proposals for Skegness Business Park have officially been revealed by Coun Colin Davie at MIPIM UK, in London, which brings together property professionals and investors from across the world.

The project will kick-start the development of the 31-hectare greenfield site and will be carried out in phases, with the first focused on a five-hectare area of land off Hassall Road.

This will see the creation of seven small business units, an extension to the existing road and a new road connecting through to Holly Road.

Coun Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economic Development at the county council and board member of the GLLEP, said: "This is an important step towards boosting the future prosperity of our seaside towns and attracting greater investment into the coastal economy.

"The business park will give local firms the room they need to grow, and will be a place they can thrive and succeed. It will play an important role in Skegness's growth in the coming years, bringing new businesses to the area and creating much-needed job opportunities for local people.

"And I'm delighted that we've had the opportunity to share our plans at MIPIM UK and let investors from across the world know that Lincolnshire is open for business."

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman added: "The Lincolnshire coast has huge potential for growth, and today’s announcement is another example of government, council and the LEP working together to deliver real improvements. It follows the news of the Stronger Towns Fund’s £25m boost for Skegness, heralding an exciting future for residents, businesses and tourists alike."

The estimated cost of the first phase of the project is £2.398m, with £1.279m coming from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership's Single Local Growth Fund. The remaining funding will be provided by the county council.

Ruth Carver, Chief Executive of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “The LEP is very pleased to contribute £1,279,000 towards the construction of these much-needed managed workspace units for small and start-up businesses. This scheme will undoubtedly have an important impact on the coastal economy.”

Work is planned to start on site in early 2020.