Major award for Altitude 44 attraction in Skegness

Urban high-wire attraction Altitude44 in Skegness has won a major regional award for its positive impact and promotion of people's health and wellbeing.

The attraction on Grand Parade,took the Non-Residential Project of the Year Award, sponsored by the Forum for the Built Environment (fbe).

Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys and Altitude44 Manager'David Sneddon are pictured second and third left, collecting the award.

It was nominated jointly by civil and structural engineers BSP Consulting and architects LK2.

In announcing the award at the ceremony the judges said: “Altitude44 was particularly appealing to the judges because of the positive impact it has had on both visitors and residents of Skegness.

"It is a highly attractive addition to Skegness’s famous seafront and encourages fitness and wellbeing as well as adventure and excitement.

"It is innovative and immediately became a landmark and a new focus for the local community as well as providing new employment opportunities.”

Altitude44, the UK’s largest urban high wire masterminded by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

Opened in the summer Altitude44, supported by Magna Vitae’s partners at East Lindsey District Council, stands approximately 21-metres high. European-based company KristallTurn, world known for such projects, built the impressive structure with professional support from civil and structural engineers BSP Consulting and architects LK2 – the latter

two nominated the attraction.

Since then it has attracted thousands of people who, after safety briefings, tackle 44 ‘seaside themed’ fun objects to ascend four platforms – ending in spectacular views over the east coast, and an option to abseil down ‘the drop’.

The team is now looking forward to a full season for Altitude44 when it re-opens fully for the 2020 spring and summer.

Magna Vitae’s delighted Chief Executive Mark Humphreys and Altitude44 manager David Sneddon, were among a delegation invited to the awards ceremony.

“We always knew we wanted to offer something very different and bold in Skegness, which was a great attraction but also lived by our ethos to get people up and active, helping them

to look great, feel great and live a great life. Altitude44 has achieved all these aims, and more, and we are extremely proud that it has been recognised in this way,” Mark said.

Meanwhile the community arm of Magna Vitae is also celebrating, having been shortlisted in the national Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friendly Awards 2019. The team’s Still Me project

has made it to the finals in the Championing Diversity category with the ceremony to be held later in November.

Chairman of the fbe East Midlands Emma Atkins said: “The fbe East Midlands Awards is the chance to recognise and reward some of the best projects and the brightest young stars in the region, and every year we are delighted by the range, breadth and quality of the schemes submitted, and the high calibre of the young people working in our sector."



