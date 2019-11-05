Local pet shop in Skegness wins a national award

Joint owner Kevin West of Digbys Pet Supplies with the award.

Digbys Pets & Aquatics in Heath Road were presented with the Dog Friendly Pet Shop Award on Saturday at a ceremony in London.

TV presenter Katie Thistleton. presented the award to Kevin and Sharon West who are joint owners.

The Dog Friendly Awards recognise and reward dog friendly places and pet businesses that go the extra mile for the benefit of the UK’s 9.4 million dogs and their owners.

Sharon West commented: "Winning this award is extra special because it has been voted for by the general public,

"Having been runners-up last year, it was beyond our wildest dreams that we would reach the finals for a second year let alone be overall winners.

"It was nice that the ceremony was live streamed over Facebook as it meant that staff who couldn't attend were able to watch Digby's being announced as winners and we could celebrate with our customers who were in the shop at the time.

"The response from our customers have been fantastic and at the end of the day we couldn't have done it with out them."