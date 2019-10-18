Go-ahead given for £490,000 attraction near Skegness

The green light has been given for plans from Lincolnshire County Council for a £490,000 attraction at Huttoft Car Terrace.

The authority’s planning department gave the go-ahead for the proposals for the boat garage in Sea Lane, which will serve the beach and ‘act as a stop off point’ on the 16-mile coastal footpath from Skegness to Mablethorpe.

Another sketch of the plans.

It follows the opening of the Gibraltar Point Visitor Centre in Skegness, and the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

Portfolio holder for economy, Coun Colin Davie, told Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Jaines: “After the huge success of the North Sea Observatory I’m looking forward enormously to this wonderful new facility at Huttoft Car Terrace.

“The fact we have now received planning permission means we can progress as we work towards getting this facility open in 2020 in time for peak summer season.”

As part of the plans, the council will replace the existing boat shed with a new building containing a cafe, rooftop viewing deck, and external ground level deck.

Nearby public toilets are also set to be refurbished as part of the project.

Approving the plans, council officers said: “Huttoft beach continues to be a popular tourist destination throughout the year.

“At peak times a considerable number of tourists and cars visit the area which supports local businesses and amenities.

“Currently the only facilities available to visitors are the toilet facilities and so the new cafe would improve the facilities available and the overall visitor experience for tourists.”

The new build, which will feature floor-to-ceiling windows facing inland and north, is planned to be let to a commercial enterprise which will take over responsibility for the maintenance of the building and the toilets.

A breakdown of costs outlines the project needs £10,000 of revenue and £480,000 of capital funding.

Last week we reported how the value of Lincolnshire’s tourism industry had broken the £1.5 billion barrier, according to new figures.

The data showed that in 2018 the county attracted about 21 million visitors – a 2.5 per cent rise on the previous year.