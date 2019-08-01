Gin-infused cheese – a ‘dream come true’

A new gin-infused cheddar cheese recently launched by a Skegness-based company is enjoying a ‘grate’ response from customers.

The Chuckling Cheese Company unveiled the gin-inspired (or gin-spired?) addition to its range at the end of last month.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Emma Colclough, director at the business, said: “We have been wanting to add an alcohol inspired flavour cheese to our collection for some time now and this gin-infused cheddar tastes amazing.”

The cheese is infused with juniper berries – the main ingredient of gin.

Lymn Bank Farm, of Thorpe St Peter, teamed up with Pin Gin, of Louth, to create the product for The Chuckling Cheese Company, which has a branch in Skegness’ Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Sophie McClaren, who works on the business’ social media, said: “We have had some great feedback on the gin cheese. As it is also infused with juniper berries, people who aren’t massive gin fans also seem to be enjoying the new cheese too.”

Comments made online since the launch of the cheese have included ‘I’ve died and gone to heaven ... my faves all in one’ and ‘dreams do come true’.