Future uncertain for historic hotel in Spilsby

The future of a prominent Grade 11 listed hotel in Spilsby is uncertain after the couple who re-opened it less than a year ago announced they had ceased trading.

A former coaching inn, situated opposite the statue of Sir John Franklin in the Market Place, the hotel which dates back to the 17th century had become a derelict eyesore before lease-holders Vicki Hayes and Tony D’Ambrosio took it on and opened the doors to the public on November 1 last year.

A note to customers at the White Hart in Spilsby.

There was much excitement in the town when customers saw the refurbished steam punk theme hotel, restaurant, bar and cocktail lounge.

However, that changed to sadness when Vicki announced on social media it was time for a "new adventure".

In a post on the White Hart's Facebook page, Vicki said: "Tony and I have ceased trading at The White Hart.

"We put our heart into it while we were there and we have lots of fantastic memories and made some friends for life.

White Hart Hotel in Spilsby.

"Thank you to the few loyal customers and staff we have had the pleasure of meeting - we wish you all the very best.... and for the rest of you.....

"Now onto our next adventure.....

"#DontLookBack"

Our sources tell us the hotel remains open with limited opening times, in spite of one of the bars being closed for some renovation work.

A sign on the wall tells customers: "Thanks for bearing with us during the reorganisation of the White Hart, Spilsby."

Coun Mark Gale, who was Mayor when the hotel re-opened. "There is some maintenance work going on and staff and looking to be open fully as soon as they can.

"Until them it's limited times but it's good news the intention is to continue to stay open and make it work."

Current opening times are from 5pm Monday to Friday and from 12noon on Sundays.