Fun day marks Seasiders’ return

Celebrations have been held to mark the return of a family of open-top buses to Skegness.

A family fun day was held in the resort last Thursday as the Seasiders came back for their sixth summer season.

Operators Stagecoach East Midlands held the event in collaboration with Active Lincolnshire, a charity which encourages healthier lifestyles across the county.

As part of the day, Stagecoach East Midlands presented the cause with £1,000 to support its work.

Some £435 was also raised during the celebrations through merchandise sales which will go towards charities that Seasiders support.

In addition, the new Seasiders book ‘Sweetie Enters the Olympics’ was also launched, from which 40 per cent of proceeds will go to Active Lincolnshire.