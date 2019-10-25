Former Thomas Cook shop in Skegness re-opens as Hays

The sky really is the limit for staff of a former Thomas Cook shop in Skegness that has re-opened as Hays.

Hays Travel have bought 555 of the high street shops closed by administrators a month ago.

The four staff at the Lumley Road branch are among former Thomas Cook employees at 186 shops nationwide who are being offered jobs - and include two from the one in Boston which has not re-opened.

More than 8,000 Thomas Cook staff in the UK were made redundant last month.

However, when all seemed lost John and Irene Hays, who run the Sunderland-based Hays Travel, bought 555 shops in a surprise deal that promises to rescue up to 2,500 of those jobs..

Julie Wilson, who is back in her job as manager at Skegness, said they couldn't be happier.

"Originally Skegness was not on the list to be re-opened, so when the offer came through to re-open as Hays it was amazing," she said.

Staff had had a sleepless night on Monday. September 23. when confirmation came through that Thomas Cook had gone into liquidation.

"I got the call at 2am and we were all talking through the night," recalled Julie. "We couldn't believe a travel firm that was 178 years old was just gone.

"We were told to collect our stuff but the shop was closed for two weeks before we were approached by Hays.

"By then we were looking for new jobs but our hearts were not in it.

"This is the best job in the world - and thankfully one call changed everything."

Two members of the Skegness shop had found new jobs, which provided openings for redundant staff from the Boston branch.

Eva Maddison had worked at the Boston branch for four years and, as well as losing her job, has missed out on two Thomas Cook holidays she had arranged.

"I should have been on holiday but had to clear my desk instead," she said. "I had applied for a few jobs but was so pleased to get the call about Skegness as I often came over to work here."

Also pleased was colleague Ryan McColm, who had worked for Thomas Cook in Skegness for 18 months.

"It was such a relief to get my job back," he said. "I went back to my former job as a road marker but I have two young children and the hours were tough - starting at 5am and not finishing intil 11pm some days. So when I got the call I jumped at it."

The other member of the new Hays team in Skegness is Aiste Narbutiene,

The Skegness branch still carries the Thomas Cook name - apart from a poster in the window - but it didn't take long before customers realised it was open again.

"We've had so many customers pop their head around the door and say they are pleased to see us open again," said Julie.

"We are still getting the new Hays catalogues and learning the new system but we are confident about the future.

"Hays embrace the internet which was blamed as one of the reasons for Thomas Cook's downfall - the company welcomes customers researching online and then coming into the shop to make sure bookings go smoothly.

"Our customers are being very patient while we get everything in place."

To contact the Skegnes store, call 01754 867928.