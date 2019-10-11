Finalists in the Skegness Business Awards are announced

Skegness Business Awards has announced the 2019 finalists ahead of judging

The public vote for the Attraction of the Year remains open until October 31, with voting through the Business Awards website.

From a strong field the judges identified just three businesses in each category.

Selected on the basis of their written applications, the businesses are those which demonstrated features closest to the judging criteria.

This is the fifth year that the awards will celebrate the best of business in our area.

Past winners and finalists have seen the benefit of their success not just in increased sales but in the boost to owners and staff alike.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday, November 29, at the Southview Hotel. The awards are promoted by the Skegness

Business Area Chamber and supported by the sponsoring firms of each of the categories.

Finalists are (sponsors in brackets):-

Customer Care (Stagecoach)

People First Mobility

RC Financial Ltd;

Digbys Pets & Aquatics

Industrial Firm of the Year (Duncan & Toplis)

W.A.F Electrical

Micronclean

LJ Fairburn & Son

Retailer of the Year (Kirks Quality Foods)

Digbys Pets & Aquatics

Vernon Interiors

Seacroft Mobility

Best New Business (Royal Hotel)

Superior Decking

Event Box

Taylors Hair Studio

Food & Drink Award (Insight for Knowledge)

Trawlers Catch

The Elysium

Indulgence Coffee Shop

Health& Beauty Award (Fix Auto Skegness)

Bella Beauty

Mavericks Hair Salon

AJ Injury & Rehabilitation Ltd;

Community Award (Roman Bank Bingo)

Skegness Football Club

Coastal Sound

Seagull Recycling

Green Award (Sid Dennis & Sons)

Marina Fish & Chips

Taylors Hair Studio

Seagull Recycling

Best Accommodation (Click Ink Design & Print)

Sycamore Farm Ltd

Ingoldmells Holidays

Beach Cottage Anderby

To take part in the public vote for Visitor Attraction of the Year 2019 visit here.