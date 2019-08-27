"Exceptional" Ingoldmells retirement park manager wins MP's praise

Congratulations from her local MP were in order this month for a Skegness woman who manages three popular retirement parks near the town.

Sharon Ellis was presented with an Exceptional Service Award by Matt Warman MP during a special visit he paid to the largest of the three, Whitehaven Park in Ingoldmells.

The award is the highest honour given by British Holiday & Home Parks Association to park staff who have made "significant and substantial" contributions to their businesses.

Sharon is responsible for the day-to-day running of Whitehaven Park and its two nearby sister-parks, Seabreeze Park and Sunnyside Park.

The businesses are all part of the family-run Berkeleyparks group of residential parks.

Sharon has served with the company for nine years, and until a few years ago was assisted by her husband Tony before ill health forced him to step down from his role.

At the award presentation ceremony, Sharon was congratulated both by Matt Warman and by David Curson who is managing director of Berkeleyparks:

"We rely heavily on our managers to help our residents enjoy their lifestyles, and to sustain the mutually supportive atmosphere which our parks provide," said David.

"Sharon is always prepared to go the extra mile to give whatever assistance is needed, and to make sure that the park offers a first-class living environment.

"It's telling that when the local authority made its routine inspections of Sharon's parks recently, each one was given a top rating of "excellent".

"We're very grateful that Mr Warman was able to take time out to congratulate Sharon and give his good wishes to a highly valued member of our team," he added.

Whitehaven Park has just over 100 privately-owned park homes in its landscaped grounds where people in or near retirement can enjoy peaceful and well-managed surroundings.

Seabreeze Park provides 32 park homes, and there are 53 park homes at Sunnyside Park.