Eat cake at World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Skegness area

It's the one day of the year when it's more than OK to eat cake - when thousands of pounds will be raised to support a cancer charity.

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning which takes place tomorrow (Friday, September 27) is Macmillan Cancer Support's biggest fundraising event.

Each year, people in the UK and worldwide host their own Coffee Morning. The donations received go towards Macmillan services.

In 2016 alone, World's Biggest Coffee Morning raised £29.5 million.

We've been having a look around to see what events are taking place in the Skegness area. If you are holding an event, please add details and send us pictures of the lucky customers enjoying your hard work as well as the hard working volunteers in the kitchen. .

Friday, September 27

The View, Winthorpe in Skegness

Indulgence, High Street, Skegness, Guess the name of the bear competition.

Old Hall, Halton Holgate

Mavericks, Hair Salon, 132 Drummond Road

Skegness Aquarium, Tower Esplanade

The Coffee Bean, 59-61 High Street

Marks and Spencer (Skegness), Quora Retail Park, Burgh Road,

Skegness Water Leisure Park, Walls Lane, PE25 1JF Ingoldmells

The Club Tropicana Bar, South Road, Chapel St Leonards

Skegness Railroad Club, Grantham Drive,

Skegness & District General Hospital, Dorothy Avenue, PE25 2BS Skegness

Saturday, September 28

The Wainfleet Magdalen Church of England Methodist School, Magdalen Roadm Wainfleet, Skegness