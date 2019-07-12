East Midlands Trains announces services during strike action on Lincolnshire routes

East Midlands Trains has today (Friday) confirmed the services it will be running for customers during the three Saturdays of industrial action being carried out by the RMT union.

RMT members working as Senior Conductors on East Midlands Trains will be taking strike action at the end of July and the beginning of August.

The union says the dispute is over EMT management’s “failure to bring a meaningful resolution to members’ concerns” over pay discrimination and contract issues. East Midlands Trains denies this.

East Midlands Trains run all rail services in the Sleaford area and most of Lincolnshire.

As a result union bosses believe the only way to get management to seriously address these concerns is to take industrial action. Therefore all Senior Conductors on East Midlands Trains who are in the RMT union have been instructed to not turn up for work on three Saturdays - July 20, Saturday July 27 and August 3.

Services will continue to run on a number of local routes. There will be revised timetables and replacement coach services on some routes and customers are advised to check before travel. Timetables are available at eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.

Adam Piddington, Customer Experience Director for East Midlands Trains said: “We’re disappointed that the RMT is intent on going ahead with this strike action.

“The fact is the union have raised issues about contracts which have been in place for six years, and which were introduced with their full agreement.

“We’re pleased we’ll be able to still run a good service for our customers on the three dates involved. Our timetables are now available at eastmidlandstrains.co.uk for customers to check ahead and plan their journeys.”

The Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness line will be running a near normal service including the additional summer Saturday eight coach HST services.

A near normal service will run on the Nottingham/Newark Castle/Lincoln route. Nottingham to Newark Castle will be served by one train per hour instead of two.

Replacement coaches will run on the Doncaster/Lincoln/Peterborough route which passes through Sleaford and coaches will replace the trains on the Lincoln to Grimsby and Cleethorpes route.

Services will not run on the Newark Northgate to Lincoln route. A rail replacement coach service will run from Newark Northgate to Newark Castle where you can connect with train services to Lincoln.

Further information and copies of the timetables for each route can be found at eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.