East Lindsey Business Awards – Two new sponsors

Two businesses with operations in the Skegness area have come on board the East Lindsey Business Awards as sponsors.

L. J. Fairburn and Son and Wilkin Chapman LLP have thrown their weight behind the East Lindsey District Council event.

Clair Parker, of Wilkin Chapman LLP. 'Picture: Dave Moss Photography

Fairburns has joined as sponsors of the Best New Product or Innovation Award.

This category recognises excellence in the engineering, manufacturing, technology, digital, and creative industries. The award will be given to the most innovative product created in East Lindsey in the past 24 months.

Fairburns started farming in Alford in 1951, with just 150 chickens bought for £150. Today, it is one of the largest independent egg producers and packers in the UK.

The operation is currently in the third generation of the family, with Daniel Fairburn, wife Sarah Louise, and sisters Caroline and Sarah all forming part of a team of more than 250 employees.

It producers and pack more than 17 million eggs a week and works with leading UK supermarkets.

Speaking about the decision to sponsor the award, Sarah Louise said: “As a business that strives to innovate and improve our functioning and products, we continuously look for opportunities to celebrate and assist in the innovations of others.”

Wilkin Chapman LLP is sponsoring the Best New Business Award.

The business is the largest law firm in the Lincolnshire, East and South Yorkshire regions.

It has 45 partners and more than 450 members of staff, located across a network of offices in Grimsby, Beverley, Lincoln, Louth, Alford, Horncastle and Doncaster, providing a wide range of legal and business services to meet the needs of its private and business clients.

Partner at the firm Clair Parker said: “The East Lindsey Business Awards are an excellent platform from which to celebrate the success of businesses and individuals and raise our profile within the region. We have a strong track record of developing successful relationships with key people in local, regional and national businesses.

“We have extensive experience and business knowledge of helping businesses of all sizes providing support at all stages of their development from start-up, through to expansions, employee relations and succession planning, where appropriate, which is why we are proud to be sponsoring the new business award.”

Businesses wishing to get involved as sponsors should head to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship or call 01522 523333.

