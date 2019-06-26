East Lindsey Business Awards – Time running out for award nominations

Time is running out to enter this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards.

East Lindsey Business Awards 2018, held at the Southview Park Hotel, Skegness .''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography.

Anyone who wants to be considered for an honour have until midnight on Sunday, June 30, to submit their nomination.

Organisers East Lindsey District Council and its delivery partner Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce are encouraging interested enterprises to get themselves in the running before the deadline passes.

Businesses can apply to up to three of the following categories:

* Best New Product or Innovation - sponsored by L J Fairburn & Son Limited

* Best New Business - sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP

* Lifetime Achievement in Business

* Independent Retailer of the Year

* Food and Drink Business of the Year

* Excellence in Customer Service

* Accommodation Provider of the Year

* Visitor Attraction of the Year

* Employer of the Year

* Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Businesses wishing to enter the awards should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

Following the nomination deadline, three finalists will be shortlisted for each category.

The finalists will then be invited to a judging day at Louth’s Fairfield Enterprise Centre, where they will meet with a judging panel, who will select winners in each category.

Sunday also marks the closure of the public vote for the District’s Favourite Market Trader Award (cast your vote at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/MarketVote).

The awards would not be possible without the sponsorship of local businesses and there are a range of opportunities available for the 2019 Awards.

Businesses wishing to get involved should visit the website for more information.

* The Standard is a media partner for the event.