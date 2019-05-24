East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: ‘Wonderful’ to be honoured in 2018

As we resume our catch-up with last year’s East Lindsey Business Awards (ELBA) winners, our attention turns to Janet Stubbs, of Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Janet took home the Lifetime Achievement in Business Award last year, recognising her long and distinguished career.

Will you be pulling up a seat at this year's event?

Of being put forward for the gong, she said: “It really felt lovely when I heard I had been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement award; it was a wonderful way to be acknowledged. I’m not sure how it happened as I’m still not sure who nominated me!”

She described winning as ‘a great honour and privilege’.

“It was a real boost to the business to be recognised in this way,” she said. “We now have 16 garden centres, a leisure park, golf course, driving range, fishing and an aquatic centre. I’m so proud of what my family has achieved over the years.

“My sons now run our business, but I’m still very hands-on. I am often posted to our site at Chapel St Leonards on Wednesdays and Saturdays to keep me out of mischief! I always love to meet our visitors and holiday makers. I always delight in visiting Chapel as it is ever growing in popularity, it’s great to see that business flourish.”

She continued: “We have also recently taken on Horncastle Garden Centre so I enjoy hearing updates on how that is progressing.

“I also keep very busy looking after our six holiday homes, details of which can be found on our website. I’m beavering away at our holiday cottages but I still find time to stop and pick up any litter I see on the roadside.

“I feel very passionate about our beautiful Lincolnshire countryside and it upsets me to see people neglecting it. If you see my Land Rover pulled up with my hazards on feel free to come and say hello and help litter pick!”

Nominations for the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards are open until midnight on Sunday, June 30.

Anyone interested in entering should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

Businesses can also join in by becoming a sponsor. There are a number of sponsorship packages available, including Awards Category Sponsors, Programme Sponsor, Drinks Reception Sponsor and more.

Sponsors will receive tickets to attend the awards evening at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel and will also be involved in all publicity in the lead up to and on the evening.

To find out more about sponsoring, head to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship or call 01522 523333.

l The Standard is a media partner for the awards.