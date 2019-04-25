East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: ‘Winning in 2018 and 2017 was amazing for us’

We continue our catch-up with last year’s East Lindsey Business Awards winners this week with Crofts Estate Agents.

The Louth branch of the business triumphed in the Excellence in Customer Care category in 2018.

This followed success in the business awards in 2017 when it won the New Business of the Year Award.

Branch manager Charlotte Collins said: “Winning the awards has been amazing for us. The first year we entered into a new business category as we were still very new to the town; last year, we entered as we wanted to show people that the business is continuing to grow.

“In a competitive market, it feels good to know that you are getting in right and people appreciate your hard work.”

Looking to the future, Charlotte says the branch has its sights set on more awards and continued growth.

If Crofts story has inspired you, you can enter the 2019 Business Awards where there are 11 honours up for grabs, including the Excellence in Customer Service and Best New Business gongs.

Anyone interested in entering the awards should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

The Business Awards would not be possible without sponsorship from local businesses and there is a range of sponsorship opportunities available for the 2019 awards.

Businesses wishing to get involved should visit the website for more information.

* The Standard is a media partner for the awards.