East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Meet the finalists – Food and Drink Business of the Year

Our in-depth look at this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards finalists continues with the Food and Drink Business of the Year category – sponsored by Select Lincolnshire.

Making the shortlist for the honour are (in alphabetical order): Bottomley Distillers, of Louth, The Railway Tavern, in Aby, and The Stables, of Maltby le Marsh’s Grange Farm Park.

Finalist Bottomley Distillers.

Bottomley Distillers is in the running for three awards in 2019, with it also in contention for Best New Business and Best New Product/Innovation awards.

Since launching in 2016, it has developed its flagship product, Pin Gin, to an international level, and is now working on a Lincolnshire grain single malt whiskey.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be finalists again this year for our categories. We are trying to grow and contribute towards a sector within Lincolnshire that just a few years ago didn’t exist and so we are honoured to be recognised for this.”

The Railway Tavern is a previous East Lindsey Business Awards champion, having taken home last year’s Best Place to Eat gong.

The Railway Tavern at last year's awards.

Alongside supporting a number of local suppliers for its food and drink, the Railway Tavern prides itself on being able to adapt their menu to suit customers’ needs.

Dawn Jacklin, from the business, said: “It was an incredibly proud moment winning last year and also meant a great deal to all our customers. We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted again for this year’s awards and have our hard work recognised two years in a row.”

Grange Farm Park is up for two awards this year, with it also shortlisted for the Accommodation Provider of the Year award.

Its on-site bar and restaurant, The Stables, secured its place on the Food and Drink Business of the Year shortlist through a commitment to customer service and to using seasonal, ethically sourced ingredients to create a varied menu.

The Stables Bar and Restuarant.

A spokesman for Grange Farm Park said the business was ‘delighted’ to be shortlisted.

They added: “We are committed to serving the best seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Our head chef and team continue to produce consistently delicious home cooked dishes daily and our experienced and professional front of house team always go the extra mile to ensure our customers leave happy.”

The Food and Drink Business of the Year Award is sponsored by Select Lincolnshire.

Select Lincolnshire gives the county’s food, drink, tourism, hospitality, agriculture and horticulture sectors a unified brand. It supports members through umbrella marketing activity and a programme of events, PR and communications.

Sponsors Select Lincolnshire.

Further sponsorship packages are available; visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship for more information.

The awards will be held at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, on Friday, September 27. Find tickets at www.lincs-chamber.co.uk

* The Standard is the media partner for the event.