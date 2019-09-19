East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Meet the finalists – Best New Product or Innovation

With just over a week to go before the East Lindsey Business Awards return, our category-by-category round-up of finalists continues.

With just over a week to go before the East Lindsey Business Awards return, our category-by-category round-up of finalists continues.

Finalist Bottomley Distillers.

This week we throw the spotlight on the companies vying for the Best New Product or Innovation award.

Making the shortlist are (in alphabetical order): Bottomley Distillers, of Louth, MTAG Composites, of Coningsby, and Scotts Precision Manufacturing, of Eastville.

Bottomley Distillers is a family-owned distillery, dating back to the 1950s.

It entered this category for its new whiskey still, designed by its master distiller Alan Bottomley.

MTAG Composites collecting an honour at last year's awards ceremony.

The business teamed up with PDC Electrical to develop a panel for the still that allows it to control every part of the distillation process. Self-learning programmes, meanwhile, means the process runs at optimum efficiency.

Bottomley Distillers is in the running for three awards in all.

A spokesman for the business said: “We are delighted to be finalists again this year for our categories. We are trying to grow and contribute towards a sector within Lincolnshire that just a few years ago didn’t exist and so we are honoured to be recognised for this.”

MTAG Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite parts in the UK.

Finalists Scotts Precision Manufacturing.

It supplies the rail, aerospace, and leisure sectors, and has recently invested in state-of-the-art portable 3D scanning technology.

It has taken the Manufacturer of the Year title at the awards for the last two years.

A spokesman for the business said: “MTAG Composites are thrilled to be nominated as a finalist in the East Lindsey Business Awards ‘Best New Product or Innovation’ category.

“Recognition of the engineering staff’s tireless work to develop advanced products for national and international customers is truly valued.

“As a local employer we hope this recognition inspires future generations of Lincolnshire engineers to stay local.”

Scotts Precision Manufacturing produces a range of agricultural equipment.

It entered this year’s awards for its unique roadside verge harvester, designed and built almost entirely in Lincolnshire – and with a time limit of less than six months.

Managing director Derek Scott said: “We are incredibly proud of our Lincolnshire manufacturing heritage and feel honoured to be part of a long line of successes.

“Being recognised for what we feel is a truly beneficial product for our county and country certainly gave us something to feel very proud of. Thank you East Lindsey District Council for giving us the opportunity.”

The awards – organised by East Lindsey District Council, supported by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce – will be held at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, on Friday, September 27.

Tickets for the event have now sold out, but you can follow the action on the night on social media by using the #ELBA2019 hashtag.

* The Skegness Standard is the media partner for the event.