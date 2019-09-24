East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Meet the finalists – Best New Business and Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year

With just two days to go until the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards, here is our final weekly look at the companies vying for an honour this year.

This week sees us cover two categories – Best New Business and Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Finalist Bottomley Distillers.

Making the shortlist in the Best New Business category, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP solicitors, are Bottomley Distillers, of Louth, Coast to Country Cleaners, of Alford, and the Lemontree home and gift store, of Louth.

Bottomley Distillers launched in 2016. Since then, achievements have included: gaining international recognition for its London Dry Gin, Pin Gin, and securing a listing with a national retailer for its Premium Pink Gin.

Shortlisted in three categories, the business has previously said it is ‘delighted’ to be a finalist, adding: “We are trying to grow and contribute towards a sector within Lincolnshire that just a few years ago didn’t exist.”

Coast to Country Cleaners began in 2017. In the space of 15 months, it went from ‘the kitchen table’ to purpose-built premises and today has a staff roll of 26.

Finalist Coast to County Cleaners.

Natalie Tilsley, a director alongside Lyndsey Bishell, said: “We are thrilled to be one of the finalists and this recognition is a ‘shout out’ to the growing team at Coast to Country Cleaners whose hard work and dedication ensures that the service we provide is always delivered professionally, passionately and with a personal touch.”

Lemontree has been open for just over a year, but is proving to be a welcome addition to Louth’s high street – even winning a Pride of Place Award from Louth Civic Trust.

Owner Susie Waumsley said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted and to have recognition for our efforts with the shop. It’s more than we could have ever hoped for and we’re very grateful for the opportunity.”

Susie is also shortlisted for the Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, having started the business at the age of 26.

Finalist Louth's Lemontree.

She added: “It’s an absolute honour to be a finalist in this category and I hope it inspires other young people, and especially young women.”

Also on the shortlist are Ryan Gray and Lucy Aldridge, of Louth’s Feel Good Studio and Gym – launched last year.

Lucy said it was an ‘amazing feeling’ just to be nominated for an award, never mind being selected as a finalist.

“We are two young, passionate and driven people who had a dream and made it happen,” she said. “We want to inspire other young people in the district to do the same.”

Finalist Feel Good Studio and Gym.

Also in the running for the award is Kadie Wilkinson, from Smartie Pants Day Nursery, in Mablethorpe.

Kadie has been working as an apprentice at the business since 2017 and has been praised by colleagues for her determination, ambition and work ethic.

Kadie said: “Being an apprentice at Smartie Pants has allowed me to continue to work and study, alongside providing and caring for my young child. It is difficult at times but I am determined to make it work for mine and my daughter’s future.”

The awards will be held at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, on Friday. They are organised by East Lindsey District Council, supported by Lincolnshire Chamber Commerce and, as media partner, the Standard.

Tickets for the event have now sold out, but you can follow the action on the night on social media by using the #ELBA2019 hashtag.

The Smartie Pants Day Nursery, also a finalist.