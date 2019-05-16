East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Launch of market trader award

As the countdown continues to this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards, the special, ‘people’s choice’ category gets set to launch.

From Friday, May 17, nominations will open for the District’s Favourite Market Trader award.

Any market trader at East Lindsey’s chartered markets (Alford, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, and Spilsby) is eligible for the award.

Its launch coincides with the start of Love Your Local Market fortnight, a national celebration of market culture.

Esther Belton, operations support manager at East Lindsey District Council, which organises the awards, said: “The markets across East Lindsey play such a massive role in supporting our economy and bringing visitors to the area, and they couldn’t happen without the traders.

“This award is a way of recognising the hard work they do and gives members of the public the chance to let us know which one of the many wonderful traders is their favourite.”

To make a nomination, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/MarketVote

The vote will run until midnight on June 30, at which point the trader with the most votes will be selected as the winner.

The winning market trader will be announced on July 24 and be given two free tickets to the awards evening at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel on September 27, as well as eight free stalls rent at their chosen market.

Entering the awards is not the only way to get involved with the event.

Businesses can also join in by becoming a sponsor, with a number of packages available.

Sponsors will receive tickets to attend the awards evening and will also be involved in all publicity in the lead up to and on the evening.

To find out more, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship or call 01522 523333.