EAST LINDSEY BUSINESS AWARDS 2019: Focus on Employer of the Year finalists

Now the finalists are known for the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards, we are going to spend the coming weeks taking a closer look at some of the shortlisted businesses.

This week the spotlight is on the Employer of the Year Award and its nominees (in alphabetical order) Hunts Coaches, Safelincs Ltd, and Smartie Pants Day Nursery.

Hunts Coachs at last year's business awards.

In its application, Alford-based Hunts Coaches is a family-run business heading toward its ninth decade of operation.

Its application made clear how much it values its staff and its commitment to developing and rewarding them.

Lindsey Linder, from the business, said: “Hunts Coaches are delighted to be a finalist in the East Lindsey Business Awards for Employer of the Year.

“We are a family business with people at the heart of everything we do. ‘Taking People to Places’. It is great to be recognised as a transport business that creates a positive and supportive work environment with a real commitment to the welfare of its extended family.”

The Safelincs team.

Safelincs Ltd, also based in Alford, detailed in its application how it operates a range of staff initiatives, including programmes around wellbeing, to keep staff engaged. These, it says, contribute to its efforts to ensure staff feel valued and rewarded.

A Safelincs spokesperson said: “We are proud to be shortlisted for Employer of the Year award. Safelincs invests time, trust and belief in each staff member, which leads to growth and success for our company and employees alike.’”

Helping Smartie Pants Day Nursery, of Mablethorpe, towards its position in the final was its track record of staff development.

The business showed its commitment to developing young workers through taking on a number of apprentices over the years and either retaining them in permanent posts or supporting them to achieve even higher qualifications.

The Smartie Pants Day Nursery, the third finalist.

Sarah Fenton, from the nursery, said: “We are so proud to be finalists for this award. We work exceptionally hard as a team in an ever-changing sector with legislation and regulations a plenty. It’s not an easy business to be in and passion keeps us all going and to have that passion recognised is wonderful.

“We are proud of every team member, from our apprentices to management, without any team member this wouldn’t work.”

The winner of the category will be announced at the East Lindsey Business Awards at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, on Friday, September 27.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase from: www.lincs-chamber.co.uk/Event/east-lindsey-business-awards-2019

Sponsorship packages for the awards are still available; businesses looking to get involved should go to: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship