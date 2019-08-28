East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Excellence in Customer Service – meet the finalists

Our rundown of the finalists in this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards takes us, this week, to the Excellence in Customer Service category.

Here we find (in alphabetical order) family amusement park Fantasy Island, of Ingoldmells, the fire protection equipment supplier Safelincs Ltd, of Alford, and retailer White Stuff, of Louth, vying for the award – which is sponsored by the Alan Boswell Group.

At Fantasy Island, emphasis is placed on ensuring customers not only have an enjoyable time while they are there, but given reason to come back for more. To this end, staff are trained in how to provide first-class customer service and steps are regularly taken to create fresh appeal.

Paige Harris, head of marketing, said the business was ‘overjoyed’ with their nomination, adding: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our guests for their continued custom and give a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our employees for continually striving to exceed customer expectations.”

This is the second time we have featured Safelincs Ltd in our rundown, with the business also shortlisted in the Employer of the Year category.

As part of its application, it gave evidence of how it has implemented a number of innovations to enhance customer experience.

A spokesman for the business said: ““We are delighted to be selected as a finalist for Excellence in Customer Service. Safelincs are passionate about giving the very best customer service and being a finalist gives our staff the recognition we think they deserve.”

The Louoth branch of White Stuff has been running for almost three years.

Its focus on customer service has resulted in a loyal base of shoppers and recognition from regional and national management teams.

A spokesman said the team were ‘delighted’ to be a finalist, adding: “We put the customer at the heart of everything we do in our shop and pride ourselves on our unique and exceptional customer service. We go above and beyond to ensure that every customer that visits our shop leaves both happy and satisfied, so to be recognised for this is truly wonderful.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Award is sponsored by leading UK insurance broker the Alan Boswell Group.

A spokesman said: “We are proud to sponsor the Excellence in Customer Service category at this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards. Quality customer service, building lasting relationships and supporting local businesses are all very important to us.”

The awards will be held at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, on Friday, September 27. Find tickets at www.lincs-chamber.co.uk

